Local artist searches for clues to the past

You do not have to look far to see traces of the past in Delaware County. Local artist Linda Wesner continues her search for landscapes threatened by new development.

“Since I moved here in 2003, so many farms and fields have disappeared,” Wesner said. “I never leave home without my camera, so I can take reference photos for future artwork.”

Find out more at her “Disappearing Landmarks of Delaware County” presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Orange Branch of the Delaware County District Library, 7171 Gooding Boulevard.

As part of her talk, Wesner’s colored pencil drawing of an abandoned schoolhouse on Peachblow Road, entitled “The Playground Tree,” will be accepted into the library’s permanent collection.

Wesner’s work is regularly featured in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States, including Ross Art Museum, Delaware; The National Arts Club, Manhattan; The College of Notre Dame, Baltimore, Maryland; The Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse, New York; Academy of Art College, San Francisco; and Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Arts, Chicago. Her art has been featured in The American Artist Magazine and American Art Collector as well as other publications and books. Her work is represented in numerous collections including IBM, Syracuse University and Ohio Wesleyan University.

Wesner’s awards include The American Artist’s Magazine, Allied Artists of America, Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club, Hudson Valley Art Association, Cooperstown Art Association, Cincinnati Art Club, and Rosewood Gallery, Kettering, Ohio.

Wesner is represented locally by Marcia Evans Art Gallery, 8 E. Lincoln St, Short North Arts District, and Ohio Art Market, 30 N. State S., Westerville.

See more of Linda Wesner’s “Disappearing Landscapes of Delaware County” at www.lawesner.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_The-Playground-Tree-fin-ed.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Delaware Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Delaware Gazette on Facebook.