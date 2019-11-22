Street improvements made throughout Sunbury

Street and recreational improvements are being made in Sunbury as the year winds down.

“Spot repairs to Walnut Street (at state Route 37) and North Street at Otis (drainage) are complete with the road repair at Cottontail and Cheshire still outstanding,” Village Administrator Allen Rothermell said in his report at Wednesday’s Sunbury Village Council meeting.

In addition, Engineer David R. Parkinson said in a report that his team had put together “a pavement condition rating (PCR) … on every segment of roadway within the village based on the Ohio Department of Transportation rating system for local roadways. After performing the PCRs, a Streets Capital Improvements Program will be developed for addressing the observed deficiencies.”

Parkinson showed council members the results, where each street in the village had a number grade. Many of the streets in the new Sunbury Meadows subdivision had ratings of 97, while Tippett Court had the lowest rating, a 15.

“Fifteen years from now, the current really good streets will need to be done,” Parkinson said.

Councilman Joe St. John said of the data, “This is grade-A work.”

The village will soon be getting an electric vehicle charging station at one of its parking lots, and Police Chief Robert Howard told council that there are already four such stations in the Sunbury Pointe Apartments complex.

There’s also progress to report at the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial, where the village will install a trail between it and the Community Library. The trail has been made, and Columbus Asphalt is expected to pave next week, Rothermell said.

The Delaware General Health District put together a project recap of the fitness equipment permanently installed at the park next to General Rosecrans Elementary. DGHD has an infrared trail counter in use on the trail, and it counted an average of 19 passes per day. The range varies from 10 passes up to 40 per day following the installation of the 10 pieces of equipment. This was a two-year joint project between the Big Walnut Creating Healthy Communities Coalition and the Village of Sunbury, a handout provided by DGHD states.

In other news, Rothermell said the last round of leaf collection for the season starts Nov. 26 and ends Dec. 5.

An example of road repair done on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This electric vehicle charger, at the Sunbury Pointe Apartments, is similar to what the village will receive for one of its parking lots.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

