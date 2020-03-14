OWU extends cancellations through April 5

Based on continuing changes in the spread and impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Ohio Wesleyan is implementing the following policies effective immediately. These policies override all previously announced COVID-19 protocols.

From March 18 through April 5, all classes will be taught utilizing remote teaching and learning. (This period will be continuously reassessed during the next three weeks and revised, if needed, with as much notice as possible.)

Unless students petition for and receive permission to remain on campus, they must return or remain at home after spring break until in-person classes resume.

To be eligible to remain on campus, students must meet one of the following criteria:

• They are an international student and don’t have another option for housing.

• They currently are without a safe home environment.

• They currently are without a permanent home.

• They have exceptional circumstances (to be explained in their petition to stay on campus.

All student-athletes should return or remain at home after spring break until in-person classes resume – unless they petition to remain on campus for one of the four reasons above and their petition is approved. As of March 15, all spring sports are suspended at least until on-campus classes resume.

Students will have until 5 p.m. March 16 to leave their residence hall room. Ohio Wesleyan will allow access to residence hall rooms until noon March 18 in order to retrieve items, but no unapproved students may stay overnight on campus after 5 p.m. March 16. More details are available online at www.owu.edu/COVID-19.

In addition, our New York Arts Program is suspending all classes effective March 20, and we will be closing our Early Childhood Center through April 5. The spring term of the Lifelong Learning Institute (classes for those 55 and older) also is canceled and being rescheduled for fall. Those registered for spring LLI classes will be contacted about the changes.

For OWU staff, the University plans to allow employees to work at home as much as possible through April 5, which coincides with Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement March 12 that K-12 secondary schools will be on extended spring break through April 3. Employees should consult with their supervisors to ensure that essential duties are covered.

Staff members who have a home computer or laptop should ensure it is configured to access OWU files remotely. Please complete this process before March 16. For assistance, employees should review the university’s Resources for Working Remotely/Off Campus and contact the Information Services Help Desk as needed.

“I would like to thank everyone for your patience, assistance, flexibility, and care for one another throughout this unique situation,” President Rock Jones told the campus. “We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. We also encourage you to visit our COVID-19 webpage for more information and resources.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_OWU-BW-1.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.