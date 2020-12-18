SourcePoint seeking home care providers

SourcePoint is seeking in-home care providers to help address the shortage of staff available to help local seniors.

Quality Assurance Administrator Amelia Tucciarone said the nonprofit organization is looking for new providers in specific areas: homemaking, personal care and respite services. She added the services are provided by home care companies contracted by SourcePoint.

“These agencies offer services not typically covered by health insurance, but that are still vital to maintaining independence,” Tucciarone said. “This includes light house work, such as cleaning the bathroom, doing dishes or vacuuming; personal care, which includes assistance while bathing or getting dressed; and support for family caregivers by providing them a much needed break.”

Tucciarone said the positions are paid, and compensation depends on the agency and their individual experience.

“SourcePoint’s In-Home Care Services contracts with home care companies registered with the Ohio Secretary of State,” Tucciarone said. “We require background checks and have set insurance standards in line with industry best practice. We do not contract with private individuals. The industry is experiencing an extreme shortage of direct support staff.”

Karen Waltermeyer, SourcePoint’s director of client services, said the services offered by these providers are crucial, especially during the current pandemic.

“Having qualified providers who are able to work with individuals in their homes is always important,” Waltermeyer said. “Now more than ever, being able to provide vital in-person services is critical as we continue our mission of helping people stay in their own homes. Individuals find comfort in being able to stay in their home — a familiar, safe environment when most other things around them have changed. If you are a provider agency, we would love to hear from you to see if we can work together to continue to meet the needs of older adults living in our community.”

Tucciarone said individuals who are interested in supporting SourcePoint clients, while also getting paid, are strongly encouraged to reach out to SourcePoint’s partners for employment opportunities and information.

Nancy Gernstetter, SourcePoint’s provider relations specialist, maintains a list of partners who are actively looking for aides. Gernstetter can be reached at 740-203-2438 or ngernstetter@MySourcePoint.org.

In addition to homemaking, personal care, and respite care, SourcePoint provides adult day care, chore services, emergency response systems, Meals on Wheels, medical transportation, mental health counseling, and nursing services. In-home care services are available to Delaware County residents ages 55 and older.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_SourcePoint.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

