Kiwanis to hold annual pancake fundraiser

Nothing beats a steaming plate of hot pancakes and sausages to greet a chilly fall morning!

The Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware is happy to announce its 18th annual Pancake & Sausage Brunch will take place Saturday, Nov. 13. With plans last year derailed due to the pandemic, members are happy to be able to roll up their sleeves and begin flipping and serving pancakes once again to help support the club’s projects that support Delaware-area children.

The club’s annual Pancake and Sausage Brunch is a two-fold event. First, it allows the club to honor and thank veterans and members of our U.S. Armed Forces with a free breakfast. Second, it allows the club to raise funds needed to support its community and children’s projects. Without fundraisers, it would not be possible to distribute and fit upwards of 150-200 bike helmets free each year to prevent head trauma, which has become the club’s signature project. Furthermore, support for various school programs such as club-sponsored leadership programs (The Key Club at Hayes High School, Circle K at OWU and The Aktion Club at the Alpha Group) and community nonprofits like the Central Ohio Symphony, the Delaware County Historical Society, People In Need, Unity Community Center, Boardman Arts Park, and many others would not be possible.

This year’s Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Brunch will take place at a new venue – the YMCA located at 1121 S. Houk Road. Pancakes – made with fresh batter provided by IHOP (a Kiwanis International partner) and syrup supplied by Bob Evans — will be served from 7 a.m. until noon (or whenever the last people in line get their pancakes). In the past, the club has sold tickets for $6 with an additional charge for eggs, but this year, the club is asking people to determine how much the breakfast and its community service are worth and make a charitable contribution. Donations will go to cover club costs as well as raise funds for projects benefiting Delaware’s children.

Kiwanis is an international community service organization dedicated to improving the world one community and one child at a time. The 103-year-old Kiwanis Club of Delaware meets at The Old Bag of Nails Pub at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month and welcomes anyone interested in working with children and doing community service to join a meeting to see what the group is all about.

Submitted by the Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware.

