DPHD offering second dose of pediatric vaccine

The Delaware Public Health District is providing second dose pediatric COVID-19 clinics this week.

“If your child received their first dose at the Willis Education Center on 11/18, Buckeye Valley High School on 11/19 or Big Walnut Local Schools on 11/29, second doses are automatically scheduled,” the Public Health District posted Monday on Facebook.

The appointments are Thursday at Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St., Delaware; Friday at Buckeye Valley High School, 902 Coover Road, Delaware; and Dec. 20 at Big Walnut Local Schools Central Office, 110 Tippett Ct., Sunbury.

“Also, for Willis Education Center and Buckeye Valley Clinics ONLY, you can schedule for first dose pediatric vaccine appointments and booster doses for adults,” the health district posted. “Schedule appointment at https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/schoolcovid use code: flucovid2021.”

The DPHD is once again reporting three failed factors on its COVID-19 Critical Factor Report Card, which means it recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, continue to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Five critical factors are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to inform local decision-making and community guidance.” When two or more of the factors are reported as failing, the health district will recommend continuing to wear the masks.

One failed factor in the county is the positivity rate as measured by the CDC. The county’s rate is 11.2%, which is greater than the 8% threshold. Last week, it was 9.39%. Next, county transmission is at 372 cases per 100,000 people in a week. A week ago, it was 238 cases. Lastly, cases in county public school staff and students over seven days was 412 per 100,000 people. Last week, it was 249. The transmission rate and new cases each should be less than 50 per week to get a passing grade.

There are two positive factors. First, the CDC’s COVID data tracker said 68.7% of Delaware County residents have completed the vaccinations for coronavirus. Second is health system capacity, as measured by Ohio Hospital Association. In Delaware County, 15% of intensive care unit patients have COVID-19, less than the 20% that would merit a failing grade.

The health district’s COVID-19 Weekly Report said there have been 24,985 total cases of coronavirus in Delaware County (up from 24,229 last week), with 1,940 people placed in isolation within the last 10 days (up from 1,698 people last week).

The DPHD issued an updated COVID-19 Booster Breakdown chart on Nov. 30. It said everyone 18 years or older who originally received the Moderna, Phizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine could choose among the three for their booster dose. It notes for those who received the Moderna and Pfizer shots originally, they can get the booster six months after the second dose. Those individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson shot originally can get the booster two months after the initial dose.

On Wednesday, President Biden made a comment about the new coronavirus variant before departing on Marine One.

“I have some good news this morning: That Pfizer lab report came back saying that the expectation is that the existing vaccines protect against Omicron,” Biden said. “But if you get the booster, you’re really in good shape.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

