Delaware County still below national 4.7 percent unemployment rate

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on March 24 the nation’s unemployment rate was slightly down from 4.8 percent in January to 4.7 percent in February. Unemployment in February of 2016 was 4.9 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on March 10 that employment gains occurred in construction, private educational services, manufacturing, healthcare, and mining.

Employment numbers for March 2017 are scheduled to be released on April 7 from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Ohio’s overall unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in February 2016, which was up from January’s 5.0 percent, according to a report released on March 24 by Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services. The number of unemployed for Ohio in February was 294,000; which is up from the 285,000 in February 2016.

Delaware County’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February, while Mercer County continued to be the lowest in Ohio with a 3.7 percent unemployment rate. Monroe County continued to have the highest unemployment rate at 11.8 percent again in February.

Delaware County’s labor force was estimated at 104,100; with 100,200 employed and 4,000 unemployed in February.

Franklin County’s unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4 percent; with a labor force of 668,100, with 638,700 employed and 28,400 unemployed. Central Ohio’s overall unemployment rate was estimated at 4.5 percent in February; with a labor force of 1,111,300, with 1,061,000 employed and 50,300 unemployed.

