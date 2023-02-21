World renowned trombonist to perform March 5

Italian trombonist Peter Steiner will perform a world premiere of the “UFO Concerto” at the upcoming concert of the Central Ohio Symphony on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in Delaware. Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos and the orchestra will perform a program featuring a broad spectrum of music in Gray Chapel auditorium on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

Steiner, who makes his home in Vienna, is currently making a five-month U.S. tour. Steiner made his professional debut before he was 20, and at 23, he was appointed principal trombonist of the Vienna State Opera and Vienna Philharmonic. He will be performing the “UFO Concerto” by Johan de Meij, a Dutch composer, conductor and trombonist.

“Contrary to what we thought based on the title, this is not a work using UFO music from cinema,” Symphony Executive Director Warren W. Hyer joked. “This work is based upon an earlier piece for the euphonium musical instrument, and the title is a play on that name.”

“We are excited to have Peter join us and premiere this piece,” added Hyer. “We started planning this three years ago. Peter is an amazing performer and is considered one of the world’s top musicians in the international trombone community. Jaime, an internationally recognized trombonist himself, was eager to get him to Delaware.”

In addition to the premiere, the orchestra will perform Polovtsian Dances from the opera Prince Igor by Alexander Borodin, Spanish-inspired music of the Three Dances from the ballet The Three-Cornered Hat by Manuel de Falla, and the popular overture to the opera La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie) by Gioacchino Rossini, noted for using multiple snare drums.

“The audience will enjoy this concert” said Hyer. “The Borodin music will be recognizable to many as the popular tune ‘Strangers in Paradise’ from the musical ‘Kismet.’ Three of the pieces have stories behind them, either opera or ballet, and that gives you additional insight into what the composer was creating.”

The Symphony continues to partner with the Delaware County District, Sunbury Community, and Ashley Wornstaff libraries to provide free tickets to young people. Any youth 18 and under can present their library card and get free admission to the concert and a half-price ticket for an accompanying adult.

“We are thrilled with the positive community response to our ongoing program,” said Hyer. “It excites us to see so many young people in the audience!”

Masks for the audience continue to be optional but are encouraged. The Symphony asks concertgoers to stay home if they are not feeling well.

There will again be a free shuttle service from the parking lots on South Henry Street at Selby Stadium to the rear lower door of Gray Chapel. The shuttle service, funded by a grant from SourcePoint, will begin one hour before the performance and end one hour after.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter St., or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.