Local state representative dies at 46

Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), who in November 2022 was reelected to the Ohio House as the District 60 (western Delaware County) representative, has passed away at the age of 46.

Jordan’s death was announced by House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) Saturday afternoon in a memo sent out to all House members.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform everyone of the passing of one of our own, Representative Kris Jordan,” Stephens wrote. “Kris was a loving father, a man of faith, a leader, and a person I considered a very dear friend.”

A lifelong resident of Delaware County, Jordan “devoted his life to his community, friends, and neighbors,” Stephens said. “My heart goes out to Kris’s family, especially his three children and loving parents, Ralph and Pat. Please keep them and all of his loved ones in your prayers.”

State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware, District 19), posted on Facebook that Jordan “passed away today of natural causes.”

He added, “Kris has been a friend of mine since the early 90s. Together we created the first Teenage Republican Club in Delaware County, and he was the first president. Through the years, we have given one another political advice, been friends, and always talked on a regular basis. He truly cared about the cause of liberty and promoted small government policies as a county commissioner, State Senator and State Representative.

“His death is a great loss to our county’s Republican Party, the Ohio Statehouse and the conservative movement.”

Jordan began serving Delaware County at the age of 25 when he was elected to serve as a county commissioner. After serving for six years, he was elected to the Ohio House (District 2) in November 2008. Two years later, Jordan elected to run for the Ohio Senate (District 19) and was victorious. He was reelected to the Senate in 2014.

In 2018, Jordan returned to the Ohio House, this time as the District 67 representative. He went on to win reelection in 2020 (District 67) and 2022 (District 60).

In a post on the Delaware County Republican Party Facebook page, Chairman Shawn Parker Sr. wrote, “Kris had lived a life of public service. I ask that you all keep his family in your prayers today and please be respectful of their privacy as they mourn together. We will keep you all aware of arrangements as details come forth.”