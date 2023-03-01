Legacy program started in fallen firefighter’s name

As the one-year anniversary of his unexpected passing approaches, the parents of fallen local firefighter Bryan Williams have announced a legacy program in his name.

In cooperation with the Delaware City Fire Department (DFD), International Association of Fire Fighters Local 606, and the Delaware County Foundation, the Bryan Williams Legacy Program has been established with a mission of fostering “an environment where first responders, emergency personnel, and their families are honored, valued, and encouraged,” according to a press release announcing the program.

Williams worked in the Pleasant Township and First Consolidated fire departments in Marion County before serving six years as a firefighter and paramedic with the Delaware Fire Department prior to his death in April of last year. He also served as an instructor for the Delaware Area Career Center (DACC)’s Emergency Medical Technician Program.

Included in the program are two funds — the Bryan Williams Legacy Scholarship Fund and the Bryan Williams Legacy Designated Fund — that will be administered in conjunction with the Delaware County Foundation. The scholarship fund aims to provide scholarships for members of the DFD and their families, while the designated fund will award two annual grants.

The first grant will be awarded to the DACC to support the Emergency Medical Technician Program, while the second grant will be given to the DFD to establish and administer the Bryan Williams Leadership Award and the Bryan Williams Humanitarian Award.

“Bryan loved being a Delaware city firefighter,” Williams’ father, Gary, said in the release. “He loved the men and women he worked with. They were part of his extended family and helped mold him into the firefighter and paramedic he was. He also believed it was his obligation to help train the next generation of firefighters and paramedics.”

Gary Williams added, “Although Bryan’s watch has ended, we remain an integral part of the DFD family. The goal of the Bryan Williams Legacy Program is to give back to Bryan’s brother and sister firefighters who continue to put their lives on the line every day.”

Donations to the Bryan Williams Legacy Program can be made online at www.delawarecf.org or by making checks payable to the Delaware County Foundation with mention of the Bryan Williams Scholarship or Legacy Fund.