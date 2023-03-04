Sunbury organizations to host events

SUNBURY — Activity abounds in the coming days and weeks at different portions of the city.

The Community Library at 44 Burrer Drive is one of the busiest places, from yoga classes to author appearances. Regarding the latter, Ohio authors Cecile Bibawy, Larry Eley, and Karen Meyer will be on hand for a “Meet the authors night” on March 14. Also, Scholastic teen author Lindsay Puckett will hold a virtual writer’s workshop on March 29.

The next family movie night at the library is March 10 with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Decorating Ukrainian Easter eggs will be held March 11, and donations support refugee assistance for US Together. March 1 through April 2 is Celebrate Youth Art Month, with artwork from Big Walnut elementary students on display at the library.

Many of these events require registration by visiting the library’s website at www.yourcl.org.

Meanwhile, the Sunbury-Galena Rotary Club will present the Harlem Wizards basketball team on March 6 at Big Walnut High School, 713 N. Miller Drive. The Wizards will face the Noah’s Ark Big Walnut All Star Team, consisting of local teachers and politicians. For more information, see the club’s Facebook page.

The Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce has formed a new women’s group, BizWIN. The group will have a networking event on March 9 at Feicht & Co., 2952 S. state Route 605, Galena. For more information, visit www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

Information has been released about the next Easter Egg Hunt for Big Walnut area residents. The Big Walnut Civic Association said it will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1 at General Rosecrans Elementary, 301 S. Miller Drive. There will be staggered times depending on the child’s age, and photos can be taken with the Easter Bunny. In addition, there will be food and drinks, games, face painting and inflatables. For more information, visit bigwalnutcivicassociation.com.

Finally, the City of Sunbury is seeking a finance clerk.

“Under general supervision, the Finance Clerk is responsible for the revenue collection & recordkeeping functions related to city departments, utilities & ordinances, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll and other related finance tasks,” said the city’s website. “Work is performed under the direction of the Director of Finance. Additional guidance is provided through personnel code, ordinances, Ohio Revised Code, strategic plan, city council, and the annual budget. Work is reviewed by the Director of Finance through performance appraisals, meetings, reports, and analysis of results obtained.”

For more information, visit sunburyohio.org or the Municipal Office, 9 E. Granville St.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]