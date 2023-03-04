Van Haaften set to lead Preservation Parks

Mary Van Haaften, the current deputy director at Preservation Parks of Delaware County, has been selected as the new executive director of the park district. She will officially transition to her new role on May 1.

“The Board unanimously selected Ms. Van Haaften for the position,” said Glenn Marzluf, president of the Preservation Parks Board of Park Commissioners. “She was the most qualified applicant having been involved in all aspects of managing our Parks District for many years as our Deputy Director. Mary will provide great leadership to the Board and staff and continue to expand and build upon the great work done in the past.”

Van Haaften has served as deputy director since 2014. She started with the park district in 2010 as its landscape architect. Prior positions include roles at Raleigh Parks and Recreation and the Chicago Park District.

As executive director, Van Haaften will lead a growing park district that has gained over 1,000 acres in recent years with the help of an additional levy in 2021 for the purpose of acquiring land for future parks and improving existing park sites.

Van Haaften holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University. Her post-graduate work focused on conservation design, restoration ecology and stormwater management.

“From early on, my focus has been conservation-related,” said Van Haaften. “It brings great satisfaction knowing we are preserving sensitive habitats for future generations at Preservation Parks.”

According to Van Haaften, it’s deeply gratifying to work for an organization whose mission is to protect and conserve natural resources and to provide opportunities for all members of the community to explore and enjoy direct connections with nature.

“My work is made all the more enjoyable by the amazing staff we have,” she said. “They are a dedicated group who truly embrace the mission and work well together. I am looking forward to our future as we celebrate Preservation Parks’ 50-year anniversary in 2024, open new parks, and continue to protect natural habitats in the fastest growing county in Ohio.”

Van Haaften will replace current Executive Director Tom Curtin, who is retiring after nine years of service to the park district and a distinguished career in parks.

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.