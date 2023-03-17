Terra Alta build continues

The latest section of the sprawling Terra Alta subdivision has been approved by Delaware City Council following Monday’s meeting. Terra Alta received a final development plan and a final subdivision plat for Section 8 to be constructed on approximately 35.13 acres, representing the ninth section overall to be approved for the development.

Section 8 will contain 86 single-family detached units located on Stansted Drive, Grassington Crossing, Broad Furrows Avenue, and Littondale Drive in the southeast portion of the site formerly known as Stockdale Farms. All lots in the subarea are required to be a minimum of 9,100 square feet and 70 feet wide.

Located north of Braumiller Road and east of Pollock Road, Terra Alta encompasses a total of nearly 473 acres. The expansion of Terra Alta was approved by council in March 2020 to include the rezoned Rogers property and former Stockdale Farms land south of Terra Alta.

A total of 870 single-family units have been approved for the subdivision, including 657 single-family lots and 213 condominium, patio home, and duplex units. To date, Sections 1-5, 7, 8, 10, and 11 have now been approved, representing 453 of the 870 total dwelling units proposed.

Terra Alta, LLC has completed the infrastructure improvements and is currently constructing and selling single-family homes in Sections 1, 2, 3, and 7. The infrastructure improvements for Sections 4 and 5 have recently been completed, and the first building permits have been issued. Sections 10 and 11, which were approved by council last year, will consist of condominium units and “fee-simple cluster units,” according to the city.

A 6,100-square-foot clubhouse, featuring community rooms and a pool, has also been approved by council and is currently under construction.

