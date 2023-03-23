BW, Olentangy awarded safety funds

Five Big Walnut Local Schools and 25 Olentangy Local Schools buildings will be receiving a total of $1.64 million in state funding for school safety.

The Big Walnut Local School District received a total of $229,005, to be allocated as follows:

• Big Walnut Elementary School $38,264

• Big Walnut Intermediate School $52,340

• Big Walnut Middle School $73,929

• General Rosecrans Elementary School $16,681

• Hylen Souders Elementary School $47,791

Big Walnut’s website said enrollment is more than 4,200 students.

The Olentangy Local School District received a total of $1,425,000, to be allocated as follows:

• Alum Creek Elementary School $50,000

• Arrowhead Elementary School $75,000

• Berkshire Middle School $75,000

• Cheshire Elementary School $75,000

• Freedom Trail Elementary School $50,000

• Glen Oak Elementary School $50,000

• Heritage Elementary School $75,000

• Hyatts Middle School $50,000

• Indian Springs Elementary $50,000

• Johnnycake Corners Elementary School $50,000

• Liberty Tree Elementary School $50,000

• Oak Creek Elementary School $50,000

• Olentangy Berlin High School $50,000

• Olentangy High School $75,000

• Olentangy Liberty High School $50,000

• Olentangy Liberty Middle School $50,000

• Olentangy Meadows Elementary School $50,000

• Olentangy Orange Middle School $50,000

• Olentangy Shanahan Middle School $75,000

• Orange High School $50,000

• Scioto Ridge Elementary School $50,000

• Shale Meadows Elementary School $75,000

• Tyler Run Elementary School $50,000

• Walnut Creek Elementary School $50,000

• Wyandot Run Elementary School $50,000

Olentangy is the fourth-largest school district in Ohio, with an enrollment of 21,803 students.

The 30 schools received a total of $1,654,005 in the fourth round of funding, it was announced last month. Altogether, 945 Ohio schools received $68 million in that round of funding.

Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, funded by Ohio House Bill 45, passed the 134th General Assembly.

“When parents send their kids to school, worrying about their child’s safety should be the last thing they have to think about,” said state Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), in a statement. “This type of continued investment to improve our schoolchildren’s safety and security is possible thanks to federally funded ARPA dollars and House Democrats’ support of HB 45. But this General Assembly can and must do more to address the gun violence plaguing many communities and the safety of schools, as well as ensure all children get the mental and behavioral health supports, they need to thrive.”

This was the fourth round of funding from Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

“This round, and a fifth round expected in the weeks to come, will total $112 million of grants from HB 45,” said Russo’s office. “The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed by President Joe Biden has helped allocate $173 million to more than 2,370 K-12 schools in Ohio.”

In a related matter, Russo’s office announced Tuesday, March 21, “that the State Controlling Board approved $578,135 in funds for the Ohio State University to purchase updated hardware for the Ohio Supercomputer Center and Integrated Tech Infrastructure Project, as well as to make building improvements to campus research facilities.”

Other approved items included:

• Clean Ohio Trail Fund Grants statewide $6,250,132

• Ohio’s GEAR UP grant $280,000

• Navigate 360 Scanning System for Ohio Schools $272,950

• Shared Systems Infrastructure at the Ohio Technology Consortium $240,000

