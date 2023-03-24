Vacancy on Big Walnut school board

SUNBURY — Sherri Dorsch has resigned from the Big Walnut Board of Education, effective March 17.

In a letter to school board President Douglas Crowl, Dorsch wrote, “I have sold my home in the Big Walnut School District effective this date and will be moving outside of the district; as such, I am no longer qualified to serve as a Board of Education member.”

Dorsch said in the letter (posted on her Facebook page) that her children began schooling in the district in 2008, and she began consistently volunteering. She was elected to the board in 2020.

At that time, she wrote, “I was proud to be part of that mission and vision and was confident in the direction the district was moving. Unfortunately, three years later I have serious concerns about the focus of this board and the direction it is setting for the district.

“From where I sit, it seems as though the focus is being heavily influenced by partisan politics and national culture wars, and not what is in the best interest of the staff and the students of the district,” Dorsch continued. “There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to prepare this district for the future but instead of focusing on facilities, funding, and the foundations of education, the majority of the time is being spent focused on the complaints of a handful of community members and removing innovation and autonomy from the professionals that have been hired.”

Dorsch went on to say that she hopes the board will replace her with someone who has prior experience as a school board member. If that isn’t possible, she hopes it will be someone who is a quick reader and impartial.

“I wish the best for all of the staff and students of this district,” Dorsch concluded her letter.

“Sherri Dorsch provided a shining example as a responsible Board of Education member,” the nonprofit organization BW CAPE posted on Facebook. “Let’s continue that approach in support of students, employees, our community, and public education.”

The board has 30 days from the resignation date to name a replacement to fill the unexpired term, which is Dec. 31, 2023. If the board member wants to continue beyond that, they would need to file a petition to be on the ballot for the November general election.

“All applicants should submit a letter of interest, and all applications must be received by noon on Monday, March 27, 2023 to Superintendent Ryan McLane,” said the district’s website. “This can be submitted electronically to [email protected], or a hard copy can be delivered to: ATTN Ryan McLane, 110 Tippett Court, Sunbury OH, 43074. Those applicants who will be invited in for an interview will be contacted by Board President Doug Crowl.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]