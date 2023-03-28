Discussion to highlight migration caused by climate change

Friday’s Delaware Great Decisions series will address climate change and how it’s impacting human migration.

“As climate change accelerates and drought and rising sea levels become more common, millions of people in affected regions must uproot themselves and seek safety elsewhere,” a press release on the program states. “Who are these affected individuals, and how might the United States aid them and be affected by the migration?”

Dr. Georgeta Pourchot will lead the program, which will take place virtually at noon on Zoom. Pourchot, who is from Ploiesti, Romania, completed her Ph.D. at Old Dominion University. She is associate director of Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at the Center for European Union, Transatlantic & Trans-European Space Studies — A Jean Monnet Center of Excellence at Virginia Tech University.

To participate in the Zoom program, individuals are asked to register in advance if they haven’t done so already for a previous event. The registration link is available at https://bit.ly/3xLa1aI or it can be found on the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.