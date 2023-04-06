Buckeye Dulcimer Festival ready for 30th year

The annual Buckeye Dulcimer Festival is set to return to Ashley’s Recreation Unlimited for its 30th year later this month. Beginning on Wednesday, April 19, musicians will gather at the sprawling, 195-acre campus located at 7700 Piper Road to learn and share music while enjoying fellowship.

Events scheduled for the festival include instructions for musicians of all levels, jam sessions, open-stage opportunities and roundtable discussions. Instructions will be given for both the mountain and hammered dulcimer, as well as the autoharp and the clawhammer banjo. Other activities include a silent auction, raffle, games and more.

Musicians will also have the opportunity to sell music-related items during the first two days of the festival, and vendors will arrive on Friday to provide the opportunity to purchase musical instruments, supplies, books, and CDs throughout the weekend.

On the evening of Saturday, April 22, a concert will be held beginning at 7 p.m. that will be open to the public with tickets being sold at the door. The festival wraps for campers up on Sunday, April 23, with a gospel singalong followed by brunch.

Lodging for campers includes both dorm-style residence halls and more private accommodations in the Greif House, which was constructed in 2018. The recently-constructed hall provides semi-private pods for 2-6 people, as well as restroom facilities.

Registration is required to attend the festival and can be done by contacting festival director Shari Wolf by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-216-5176. Registration forms can be accessed online by visiting the festival website at www.buckeyedulcimerfestival.com. For those who are unable to physically camp at the festival, Zoom classes are also being offered for instructions and are still open for registration.

Lousie Ziegler began the festival in 1991 after playing with a couple of friends for the directors at Recreation Unlimited. At the suggestion of one of the directors, Ziegler founded the festival and hosted 75 participants in the first year. Through the years, it has grown to accommodate as many as 200 participants.

“We have young people and older people. It’s just a cool musical camp,” longtime festival attendee and organizer Shirley Green said, noting people travel to the festival as both campers and instructors from far and wide.

Green added, “It’s just a great group of people. Of course, there are jams every night, sometimes going into the wee hours of the morning. You share music and learn new music, and I think anytime you can sit down and play with other people, you learn something. It’s just a great group of people sharing music … and it’s just a wonderful, beautiful facility.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.