DCS to host kindergarten information night

On April 11, Delaware City Schools will host a kindergarten information night throughout the district for parents and incoming students.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley reported Thursday that approximately 260 students have started or completed kindergarten enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. She added this figure is approximately the same as this time last year.

The information night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at every elementary building in the district. Joe Uher, the district’s director of elementary curriculum, said the information night helps students and their families learn more about the school the students will attend.

“The goal of the information night is to help families become acquainted with their child’s school,” Uher said. “During kindergarten (information) night, families can tour the school building, visit a kindergarten classroom, hear from staff about the kindergarten experience, and ask questions to support a successful transition into the Delaware City School District.”

Uher said the information covers a variety of topics, and families leave the event with materials to help them prepare for the school year.

“Families will learn about the typical day for a kindergarten student as well as our school age child care program, transportation considerations, and volunteer opportunities with PTO,” Uher said. “All students are provided a kindergarten bag, which contains resources families can use to support academic learning at home leading up to kindergarten and throughout the students’ kindergarten year.”

Additional information about kindergarten can be found on the district’s website at https://www.dcs.k12.oh.us/domain/13 or by calling the district office at 740-833-1100. The district reported Thursday that an updated video on the kindergarten page will also be released soon for families.

“We are excited to welcome families and help them begin the kindergarten registration process at Willis Education Center,” Kegley said.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.