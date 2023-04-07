Special election set for May 2

GALENA — There will be a special election on May 2 in Delaware County, although most residents won’t be taking part in it.

Berkshire Township will have a proposed zoning amendment on the ballot by referendum petition. The text, as shown on the absentee ballot, reads as follows:

“A proposal to amend the zoning map of the unincorporated area of Berkshire Township, Delaware County, Ohio.”

The following is a brief summary of the proposed zoning amendment:

“On October 10, 2022, the Board of Township Trustees for Berkshire Township approved the rezoning for Application #22-104 – Plumb Creek, a PRD Zoning Application submitted by Highland Realty Development, 720 East Broad Street, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43215 to rezone ±87.70 acres, Parcel numbers 41733001048000, 41733001060000, and 99999902000000, Dustin Road and 6269 Plumb Road, Galena, Ohio 43021, from Planned Institutional District (PIND) to Planned Residential District (PRD) to permit the development of single-family homes.

“Shall the zoning amendment as adopted by Berkshire Township be approved?”

On Tuesday, the Delaware County Board of Elections was open for those who wanted to vote early at the Vote Center, 2079 U.S. Route 23 N., Delaware. There is also a drop box behind the office.

The hours at the Delaware County BOE are:

• April 7, April 10-14 and April 17-21 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.);

• April 24, April 26-28 (7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.);

• April 25 (7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.);

• April 29 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.);

• April 30 (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.).

Election day hours at select precincts in the township are 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Also on the ballot are tax levies for the Johnstown-Monroe and Northridge local school districts, both based in Johnstown in Licking County, but impacting some voters in Delaware County.

“Because of the low number of voters in Delaware County affected by tax levy issues for Johnstown-Monroe and Northridge Local Schools, and because Licking County maintains a higher number of residents in those districts, the Delaware County Board of Elections has worked with the Licking County Board of Elections to allow residents of either district to vote on the issue(s) in Licking County,” the Delaware BOE site said. “For the May 2, 2023, election only, these voters may vote between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Election Day at the Johnstown City Office (599 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031). Alternately, they may vote at the Licking County Board of Elections in-person absentee vote center, located at 20 S. Second St., Newark, OH 43055.” Hours for their in-person absentee voting are similar to Delaware’s.

Johnstown-Monroe reaches into Harlem Township, while Northridge reaches into Trenton Township; both of which are in Delaware County.

For more information, visit vote.delawarecountyohio.gov.

