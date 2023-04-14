Barons get some payback against Warriors

The Buckeye Valley baseball team followed up its first league loss in what seemed like forever with a dominant win, run-ruling visiting Worthington Christian 19-0 in five innings Friday night in Delaware.

The victory came just two days after the Barons, who’ve mowed down league opponents on the way to winning back-to-back MSL-Ohio championships over the last two seasons, saw the Warriors rally for a 5-4 win Wednesday at their place.

BV led 4-1 before Worthington Christian plated four in the seventh to secure the walk-off win.

This time around, though, there would be no comeback.

The Barons set the tone with a five-run first inning and only added on from there, plating three more in the second and 11 in the fourth to all but seal the deal.

Nathan Pierson and Cole Raile stole the show from the plate. Pierson finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs and three RBI while Raile was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI.

Ridge Webb and Bryson Shumate also had two hits apiece.

Shumate was steady on the mound as well, tossing a four-hit shutout while striking out nine and walking just one.

Westerville South 7, Big Walnut 5

The host Wildcats scored all seven of their runs in the first two innings, four in the first and three in the second, on the way to a league win over the Golden Eagles Friday night in Westerville.

Drew Gaskins and Eli Couser led Big Walnut with two hits apiece in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 9, Hilliard Darby 3

Harrison Brewster, Nate Hurley and CJ Longo drove in two runs apiece as the Bears cruised to a league win over the host Panthers Friday night in Hilliard.

It was a 3-3 game until Berlin broke things open with a five-run sixth.

Hurley earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 10.

Also: Westerville North 15, Delaware Hayes 2; Olentangy Liberty 8, Upper Arlington 0; Olentangy Orange 9, Dublin Coffman 4.

SOFTBALL

Delaware Hayes picked up a key league win Friday night, edging host Westerville North 2-0 on the strength of a balanced offensive attack and stellar pitching from Bronwynn Leighty in the circle.

The Pacers scored the only run they would need in the first inning when Lauren Tompkins singled home Kim Ferrell with a clutch two-out knock.

They added an insurance run six innings later, when Kasey Beswick singled home Addison Holt.

Leighty took care of the rest, allowing just one hit while striking out 10 en route to the complete-game win.

Hilliard Davidson 15, Big Walnut 5, 5 inn.

Hayleigh Greathouse, Izzy Lassiter and Reza Benson had two hits apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles fell to the host Wildcats Friday night in Hilliard.

Davidson led 7-1 after a six-run second before adding six more in the fourth.

Pickerington Central 5, Olentangy Berlin 4

The Bears plated three runs in the sixth to pull within one, but couldn’t get any closer Friday night in Pickerington.

Jocelyn Franz, Ava Kresak and Addi Davis all had doubles for Berlin, which outhit Central 9-5 despite finishing on the wrong end of the scoreboard.