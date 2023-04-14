Man found guilty of aggravated murder

A Delaware County jury found a Columbus man guilty of aggravated murder in connection with a body found in a plastic tote in Alum Creek in June 2021.

The trial for Timothy Paul Baldrick, 44, began on Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Baldrick was charged with aggravated murder with a firearm specification and murder with a firearm specification, both unclassified felonies; two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies; and one count of abuse of a corpse a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors said that on June 28, 2021, a kayaker on Alum Creek found the body of Timothy “Scottie” Marcum, 37, in a plastic tote floating in Alum Creek. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined that Marcum was murdered and ultimately recovered “a video recording of the callous murder” showing Baldrick shooting Marcum.

After a three-and-a-half day trial, the jury returned a verdict Friday afternoon and found Baldrick guilty on all counts.

“Scottie Marcum was killed in cold-blood,” Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said Friday after the verdict. “We are thankful the jury found Baldrick guilty for exactly what he did and returned verdicts of guilty on all charges. We are honored to fight for justice for Mr. Marcum. He was a son and a father, and his life mattered.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 18 at 11 a.m.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Baldrick faces indefinite prison terms of at least 11 years in prison up to life for the murder charges, and he could be sentenced to between a year and five years in prison for the tampering with evidence charges, as well as up to one year in prison for the abuse of a corpse charge.

The two murder counts include firearm specifications, which will add prison time to any sentence Baldrick receives for those charges.

Baldrick is currently in the Delaware County Jail awaiting his sentencing hearing.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.