The lobby of the Delaware Public Health District’s new office, located at 470 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware, directs the public to some of the services provided at the new facility. The facility opened Monday. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette The side of the new health district facility allows for easier and more efficient car seat inspections. The service was previously provided behind the health district’s office in downtown Delaware. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The Delaware Public Health District formally opened its new office Monday and began providing services out of the facility, which has been in the works for more than four years.

In May 2019, the county’s Board of Health announced the purchase of the property located at 470 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware near Country Club Rehabilitation Campus and broke ground in November 2020. The DPHD said proceeds from its tax levy were not used to fund the new building as levy dollars can only be used for operational expenses. Instead, the board saved and allocated funds from program fees and permits since 2000 to be used toward the construction of this facility, the health district reported last month.

The office formally opened on Monday and began providing public services such as birth and death records and licenses and permits, but it reported that all clinic services, including immunizations, health screenings and Women, Infants & Children (WIC) nutrition services will not be available until Sept. 5.

“We look forward to welcoming our community to our new home, and we’re thankful this building and location will meet the capacity needs of both our residents and staff,” said Health Commissioner Garrett Guillozet. “I personally want to share my appreciation to our team and the community for maintaining patience during this construction process.”

Guillozet said he is eager for the public to use the new space and its efficient design.

“I’m excited to offer a space for our community that is structurally efficient for meeting all their public health needs,” Guillozet said. “If you come for a birth certificate, or to get an important vaccination or submit a plumbing permit, you can do it with convenient parking and a one-stop, easily accessible reception area.”

The health district reported that an official open house will be scheduled and announced at a later date to “allow for the finalization of minor building projects taking place around the facility.”

Traci Whittaker, the health district’s public information officer, said the health district will “continue to provide important services to keep residents safe and healthy through a variety of community, environmental, and preventative health programs,” and the district is gearing up for a variety of community events in this month, including the Delaware County Fair.

