A Delaware man is in custody and is expected to appear in court this week after a double homicide was reported on Sunday.

The City of Delaware Police Department issued a statement Monday morning stating officers were summoned to a residence at 245 Bristol Drive Sunday afternoon after two residents failed to meet a family member. At the home, police found two adult residents deceased inside the home from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

A warrant was issued for Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, 25, a resident of the home. Police reported Kandeh was at large Monday morning but that at 11 a.m. Monday, Kandeh was stopped in his vehicle on Maloney Road near McCurdy Road in Delaware County.

“With the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Kandeh was taken into custody without incident,” City of Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore reported Monday.

Moore reported Kandeh will be held on his outstanding warrant and will likely appear in court on Tuesday.

Personnel from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Delaware County Coroner’s Office, and Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office were requested to assist with an initial on-scene investigation.

Following his arrest, Kandeh was taken to the Delaware County Jail.

Police later reported the names of the deceased as Mohamed Alusine Kandeh, 61, and Bintu Kandeh, 60. Police added the deceased are the parents of the man in custody.

