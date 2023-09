Delaware County Property Transfers

147 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Venigalla, Tharun & Potu, Swathi, $564,780

8195 Smiths Cir, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Rachakonda, Srikanth & Chintalapati, Suchitra, $674,270

5207 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Wilcox, Joseph & Erin, $792,520

5579 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Luckner, Laura A & Pettyjohn, Allison C, $464,340

7357 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sha Lu, Zhou & Cui Ao, $485,630

1991 Wingate Dr, Delaware, Ison, Jeffrey R & Pamela L To: Verma, Hiram & Nirmala Co Trustees, $1,190,000

1285 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Seiler, Cory & Laura, $502,220

1493 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,000

400 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Vakati, Madhusudhana Deepika Reddy & Duvvuru, Vidyasagar Reddy, $906,174

6891 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Jackson, Steven & Kathryn, $501,691

1870 Wingate Dr, Delaware, Wolfrum Realty Investor Llc To: Woo, Youngkong, $2,550,000

4759 Two Creek Dr, Powell, Feldman, Jay A & Lynn S Co Trustees To: Kearns, Helen P, $315,000

8140 Glenmore Dr, Powell, Meyer, Brett C & Amy M To: Powell, Rachel Thorp & Robert, William III, $592,000

2423 Meadowshire Rd, Galena, Hallier, Robert E & Wendy S To: Derr, Mitchell L & Whitney R, $535,000

281 Highmeadows Village Dr, Powell, Flanagan, Brian & Catherine To: Weaver, Chad & Kristi, $430,000

6793 Kellogg Dr, Powell, Effler, Michael J & Pinney, Julie N To: Giha, Bradley C & Jenna, $530,000

3841 Coral Creek Ct, Powell, Luebbe, Sally L To: Chrencik, Richard & Jill M, $521,000

8033 Orange Station Loop, Lewis Center, Ault, Christopher T & Deborah L To: Rees, Tina M & Richard A & Christopher P, $550,077

580 Olentangy Glade Blvd, Lewis Center, Cashman, Kristin Renee & Randall, Todd To: Pala, Arif & Fatma, $465,000

4386 Olivero Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Schoenberger, Jason & Beth, $1,077,605

7882 Maple Run Ln, Powell, Mikalas, Jason D & Diane L To: Hubble, Martha & Gilbert, Craig, $550,000

162 Avena Ct, Sunbury, Raines, Joshua A & Amanda E To: Trupiano, Dominic E & Rhonda, $625,000

2731 Royal Dornoch Cir, Delaware, Augenstein, John Edwin & Holly To: Arbutina, Dragana & Stevan, $440,000

206 Flushing Way, Sunbury, Neff, Murray L & Caroline M To: Bishop, Megan A & Aaron, $450,000

408 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Patlola, Anil Reddy & Kandhi, Mounika Reddy, $554,691