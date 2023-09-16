Six individuals were inducted into the Delaware City Schools Hall of Fame on Sept. 8 during a ceremony in the Hayes High School auditorium.

The inductees are Ceena Dinovo Baker, Shawn M. Flahive, Jeffrey J. Richards, Dr. Joseph Rieman, Jim Shaheen and Peter Strimer. They were presented awards during the ceremony and introduced on field at Cornell Stadium during the Homecoming game.

• Baker graduated in 1971 after serving as the senior class secretary; a member of of Latin Club; a member of the Junior Classical League; Pep Club; H-Teens; and Aerospace Girls. She graduated from Franklin University in 1981 with a degree in accounting and worked for 14 years in the banking industry before working at the accounting firm of Maloney+Novotny in Delaware. She retired 34 years later and now serves on the Board of Trustees of the Delaware County Historical Society. She was a member of Leadership Delaware Class of 2008, Ohio Society of CPA’s and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

• Shawn M. Flahive graduated in 1977 after excelling on the basketball and tennis courts at Hayes. He was one of the captains who led the 1977 basketball team to a conference championship and district finals. As a tennis player, he captained the team for two years and was the first Hayes player to win the OCC Championship for single players in his senior year. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and later Georgetown University Law School, where he assisted the admissions office by interview prospective students for 20 years. He returned to central Ohio and joined the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP, making partner in 1991. During his time at the firm, he served on the Professional Liability Committee for 30 years, chairing it the last 10 years of his career along with the Management Committee and Ethics Committee, which he also chaired for his last 10 years. He retired in 2021 and now enjoys time with family.

• Jeffrey J. Richards graduated in 1973 and later studied at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he graduated with honors. He pursued post graduate studies in French language and culture at the Alliance Française in Paris and the Université de Paris Sorbonne. He received his law degree from The Ohio State University. He worked in Paris for many years, including as a medical school and kinesiological research translator for the Université René Descartes (Paris V), where he translated several NATO meeting documents. He returned to the United States and established a law practice in Denver, Colorado, and used his fluency in French to focus on international law, particularly focusing on banking and family law matters for French citizens/Americans in France. He was appointed Honorary Consul of France in 2007 as a U.S. State Department recognized diplomat in the United States and as awarded l’Ordre national du Mérite, (the French Order of Merit) as Chevalier by the French ambassador to the United States in 2022

• Dr. Joseph Rieman is member of the class of 2000 and graduated after competing as a wrestler at Hayes, earning First Team all-conference honors three times. He graduated from The Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2008. He completed an internship and residency in general psychiatry at Michigan State University and is board-certified in both Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and General Psychiatry. He has been serving as the chief medical officer for NewPath Child & Family Solutions since January 2016 and is a recipient of the 2022 Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service as a Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year as well as the Cincinnati Business Courier Healthcare Hero Award for 2022.

• Jim “Jimmy Jam” Shaheen graduated from Hayes in 1985 after serving as the student body president for two years, playing football and performing in the music department. He graduated from Ohio State University, where he was a member of the OSU Marching Band and squad leader of the percussion section from 1987 to 1989. He began a career at WNCI and has been part of the morning show there for 35 years. The show is broadcast in states all over the U.S. and in his role as host, Shaheen has interviewed hundreds of high-profile individuals including Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, George W. Bush and Paul McCartney. Shaheen has helped to raise over $1 million for various charities over the years, including Kids n’ Kamp, Make-A-Wish and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. He lives in downtown Columbus and still attends Hayes football games.

• Peter Strimer was a member of the class of 1972 and was active in more than 25 clubs at Hayes. He received his bachelor’s degree from Duke University and received master’s degrees in divinity and social work from Yale and the University of Connecticut respectively. He received a Ph.D in community organization from the Ohio State University and became an ordained deacon and priest. He served as the associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus where he staffed and expanded the Open Church Program, which provided services to homeless families and individuals. He also founded the Peace Initiatives Network for the Diocese of Southern Ohio. As the vicar of St. John’s Episocpal Church in Columbus, Strimer helped foster a weekly food program, a transitional housing project and a literacy center. He relocated to Washington State in 1995 and worked with homeless and hunger programs at St. Mark’s Cathedral. He became the the communications missioner for Diocese of Olympia in 2003 and served as a rector in Seattle from 2006-2014. He worked between Tampa, Florida, and Seattle until his retirement in 2021. He passed away in 2022.

