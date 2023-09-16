A rendering of what the inside of the newly branded Big Lots Home store in Delaware will look like. Courtesy | Big Lots

Delaware’s Big Lots store, located at 159 S. Sandusky St., is currently undergoing a transitional remodeling ahead of its reopening as a Big Lots Home store later this fall.

In a press release announcing the transition, Big Lots said the new type of store will feature “expanded selections of trendy, stylish and quality home décor and furniture with comparable values on thousands of items up to 60% less than other retailers.”

The Delaware location will be one of 10 planned Big Lots Home stores and the first in central Ohio as the company aims to reimagine some of its stores.

“Our team has built an exciting new shopping experience in Delaware, and we can’t wait to share it with the community,” said Nick Harrison, the Big Lots Columbus district manager. “Our new Delaware store features a refreshed layout, design, and presentation that will inspire area shoppers to tap into their own personal aesthetic and design their homes with beautiful items at some of the lowest prices available anywhere. We look forward to welcoming Delaware shoppers to their new Big Lots Home and following along as they try new décor trends and enjoy a new and streamlined shopping experience close to home.”

According to the release, Big Lots Home stores will offer “new and exciting products for the entire home, organized by room with stylized vignettes. Many products will be exclusive to Big Lots Home and offered as limited-quantity special buys with items rotating monthly, encouraging shoppers to visit often.”

Exclusive to Big Lots Home locations, new and existing BIG Rewards members will receive special member pricing of 5% off every purchase every day at Big Lots Home.

A grand opening event will be held this fall, although details on the timing have not yet been released. The release did state the Delaware store will open “just in time to offer new seasonal décor items” with daily hours beginning at 9 a.m.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.