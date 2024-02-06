The call letters have been changed, but locals can still hear alternative rock at 92.9 FM on their radio dial.

WWCD/CD 92.9 signed off the air at the end of January, by playing Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” WXGT, or 93X, began broadcasting in February, opening with “Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio?” by The Ramones.

“Thank you for all of the amazing, kind, thoughtful, and generous words shared both in person and online and for all the heart emojis shared across our social media!” said the CD 92.9 FM Facebook page. “And thank you to everyone for visiting the station offices and the Big Room Bar throughout the month. Seeing so many friends at our Gratitude Fest was incredible, and we appreciate all of those who were able to attend.”

Both WQCD (1550 AM) serving Delaware, and WXGT (92.9 FM) serving Columbus, “the stations collectively brand as 93X,” said the new station’s Wikipedia entry. The station’s voiceovers say both call letters are on the AM and FM dial. “The WQCD/WXGT studios are located in Columbus’s Brewery District, while the WQCD transmitter is located in Delaware. The WQCD/WXGT studios are located in Columbus’s Brewery District, while the WQCD transmitter is located in Delaware.”

The Federal Communications Commission’s public files said the licensee for WXGT at the 1580 frequency has a Powell P.O. and its studios a Lewis Center address.

According to its Wikipedia page, the station dates back to 1951 as WVKO-AM.

“On July 15, 2020, WVKO changed its format from urban adult contemporary to a simulcast of Delaware-based classic hits station WDLR,” the entry said. “On July 28, 2020, the station changed its call sign to WMYC; that September, the two stations rebranded as My 92.9. Effective October 28, 2020, TSJ Radio sold WMYC and translator W225CS to ICS Communications, Inc.”

In late 2020, after various format and call letter changes, WWCD or CD 92.9 began airing on the frequency after being on 101.1 FM and 102.5 FM. However, the station announced on Jan. 5 its rental agreement was ending with ICS Communications and Delmar Media. The decision upset some listeners so much that they formed a group called “Save CD 92.9: Without it there’s no alternative.”

However, the new kid in town would beg to differ.

Initially calling itself “a better alternative,” 93X is now saying it is an “authentic alternative” rock station. Going commercial-free for its first several days, the playlist trended towards older alternative tunes by artists such as The Pixies, Pete Shelley, Buzzcocks, XTC, The Saints and The Stooges, among others. National and international news breaks from the ABC network were heard as well. The station can be streamed through Facebook.

You can still listen to “WWCD — The Only Alternative,” complete with disc jockeys, on streaming devices, by going to cd929fm.com.

