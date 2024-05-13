Senate passes bill to modernize records by county recorders

Brenner

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 94 sponsored by state senators Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) and Al Landis (R-Dover) which modernizes electronic records and conveyances maintained by county recorders.

Senate Bill 94 will require all 88 counties to digitize recorded documents dating back to 1980 and provide an option for electronic recordings related to real estate transactions by June 30, 2026.

“This legislation will update our state’s recording process and bring it into the 21st century,” said Brenner. “As a former county recorder, I understand the need for this information to be readily available to the public. This bill will make county offices more efficient, accessible, and better equipped to serve Ohioans.”

Senate Bill 94 creates the County Recorder Electronic Record Modernization Program which is administered by the Office of the Treasurer and appropriates $6 million to fund the program and help assist counties satisfy the requirements of this bill.

Senate Bill 94 now heads to the Ohio House for consideration.

Brenner represents the 19th Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all of Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes, and Knox Counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Brenner.

Submitted by the Ohio Senate Majority Communications.