Health Expo to be held at county fairgrounds

SourcePoint takes its annual Health and Wellness Expo off-site this year. On Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the Agricultural Center at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware, to visit more than 70 exhibitors. The event provides free health screenings, wellness resources, and other valuable information for Delaware County residents ages 55 and better.

Many exhibitors will provide health screenings, including A1C, balance, behavioral health, blood pressure, CarFit, cholesterol, cognition, dermatology, dry eye, emotional wellness, falls risk, flexibility, gait analysis, glaucoma, glucose, hearing, kidney, mobility, posture, spine, stress, and video otoscopy.

In addition to screenings, there will be numerous opportunities to learn more about accessibility equipment, aging services, applied kinesiology, aromatherapy, chair yoga, CPR training, digital resources, emergency preparedness, eye health, eyeglass adjustment, healthy eating, lifelong learning, local parks, Medicaid benefits, medication take-back, mobility equipment, Parkinson’s disease, pet adoption, smoking cessation, supplements, therapy dogs, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.

The event is sponsored by Ohio Living Sarah Moore, Hiram Masonic Lodge, J&J Mobility, Oakview Dermatology, and Oasis Senior Advisors.

Admission is free and the event is open to all Delaware County residents ages 55 and older. Golf carts will be available to help guests get from the parking areas to the main doors. For more information, including a complete list of participating organizations, go to MySourcePoint.org/events later this month.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.