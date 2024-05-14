Genoa Twp. promotes its policemen Denman McMillin

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township’s Police Advisory Committee has seen a change in police chiefs in the past year.

At its meeting on March 8, 2023, then-Lt. James McMillin gave an update on the Flock Camera System. “The third (and final) Flock camera was installed on February 20th,” meeting minutes said. “Located on State Route 3, this camera is expected to be the busiest camera within the Township.”

On May 10, Chief Stephen Gammill, Acting Deputy Chief McMillin, Acting Lt. Jim Denman and Officer Max McCord were present. Chief Gammill went over the department’s staffing and succession program, McMillin discussed the force’s wellness program, while Denman and McCord gave an overview of recruiting.

“The department is planning to hold a multi-jurisdictional career fair (at the Police Headquarters) in July,” minutes said.

On July 12, Deputy Chief Russ Ciballi updated the committee on the cameras.

“Genoa’s 3rd camera was activated back in May,” minutes said. “They are now installed at (1) Maxtown & Sunbury, (2) Route 3 & Polaris, and (3) Worthington & Highland Lakes. All cameras are pointing North. In a 30-day period, we recorded over 900,000 license plates, and identified over 200 “hot list” license plates (stolen cars, terrorists, gang activity, etc.). Westerville PD has added 20 Flock cameras, and connected their system into ours, so we are able to drastically increase our coverage. Sunbury also plans to add 3 cameras soon. Flock has been great so far, and we are hoping to add more cameras in the future.”

There was not an official meeting on Sept. 13, but before the group was disbanded, McMillin said Ciballi had retired.

The last committee meeting of 2023 was on Nov. 8. At that time, Gammill announced he was retiring on Dec. 15. He recommended to the trustees that they promote McMillin.

“Deputy Chief McMillin (who has been with the Genoa Township Police Department for over 20 years) shared his thoughts on the job, as well as how he feels that his experience and education have prepared him for this opportunity.”

The committee next met Jan. 10, 2024. New Chief McMillin went over his first month on the job, promised transparency, discussed backfilling leadership roles, noted a new two-year labor union contract was ratified, and asked for guidance with the police levy expiring in 2025.

Trustee Mark Antonetz is the liason for the committee, which consists of 13 Genoa residents.

Genoa’s latest Community Update to residents, issued on Monday, discussed filling the deputy chief position.

“With a renewed oath of office, Lieutenant James Denman was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief during the May 2 meeting of the Board of Trustees,” the update said. “Deputy Chief Denman began working for the Genoa Township Police Department in March 2006 as a patrol officer. He gained experience as an undercover narcotics detective with the Federal High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program and served as a field training officer. His career developed as he progressed from officer, to Sergeant, Operations Lieutenant, and now, Deputy Chief.”

