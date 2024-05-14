Yeager appointed chief advancement officer at SourcePoint

SourcePoint, a local nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alison Yeager to chief advancement officer. In this new executive role, Yeager will oversee the organization’s strategic communications, development efforts, new business initiatives, and long-term planning initiatives.

Yeager, an alumnus of Ohio Northern University, first joined SourcePoint in 2013 as a marketing specialist. Having ascended through the ranks over a decade, she most recently held the position of director of communications and development for nearly six years. Throughout her tenure, Yeager has made pivotal contributions to the organization’s outreach and fundraising achievements.

In her elevated role, Yeager will continue to manage all facets of brand management, marketing, public relations, digital media, and fund development. Additionally, she will spearhead SourcePoint’s strategic planning both internally and externally. Yeager is also tasked with the cultivation and maintenance of community relationships and partnerships essential for fostering new business initiatives.

Fara Waugh, CEO of SourcePoint, commented on the appointment, “Alison has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and expertise at SourcePoint. Her ability to innovate and adapt has played a crucial role in our organization’s growth and success. With her at the helm of advancement, we are confident in her ability to take SourcePoint to new heights, enhancing our impact on the community. Alison’s forward-thinking strategies and commitment to excellence not only reflect her professional acumen but also align perfectly with our mission.”

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.