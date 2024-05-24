Member sought for Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board to fill a seat whose term would commence July 1 and expire June 30, 2028.

This board consists of 14 members. Individuals who are attorneys are strongly encouraged to apply.

As a member of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, the appointed individual will contribute to the development and future direction of this community-enhanced board.

To be a board member an individual must:

• Be a resident of Delaware County; and

• Have demonstrable interest and expertise in mental health and alcohol or drug addiction programs and services.

Responsibilities and duties of a board member include:

• Serving as the local alcohol/drug addiction and mental health public authority and planning agency for Delaware and Morrow Counties;

• Promoting, arranging, and implementing working agreements with social services agencies, both public and private;

• Contracting with non-profit providers for treatment and prevention services;

• Evaluating and monitoring all programs and services under contractual commitments; and

• Recruiting and promoting local financial support from public and private resources.

Interested individuals can apply through Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://co.delaware.oh.us/commissioners/boardappointments/.

For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or [email protected].

Completed board-appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 5.

Submitted by Delaware County.