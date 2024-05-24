School year comes to end

Carlisle Elementary Principal Paula Vertikoff high-fives students on her way through the halls of the school Thursday as she led the fifth graders in a clap out on the last day of school. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Carlisle Elementary School teachers wave goodbye to a bus full of students Thursday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The 2023-2024 school year came to a close Thursday with celebrations, clap outs, and farewells across the Delaware City School District.

Though staff and teachers have a work day today, students throughout the district completed their last day of school Thursday and began their summer break until the next school year starts in August.

For fifth grade students, Thursday was their last day in their respective elementary schools as they will attend Dempsey Middle School in the fall.

“I’m happy, kind of,” said Suzie D’Arcangelo, a fifth grader at Carlisle Elementary. “I’m excited to meet all the new kids (at Dempsey).”

Brady Cochran, a fellow Carlisle fifth grader, said he’s looking forward to classes in the fall and is “excited for the opportunity to take harder math classes at Dempsey.”

Cam Stanton, a fifth grader at Carlisle, said leaving the school in the clap out felt “pretty good.”

“I’ve been here a long time,” Cam said. “I’m excited for a new school. I’m excited to meet new kids and meet new teachers. All the teachers here were really nice.”

Fifth grader Brayden Fedderson said he felt both happy and sad about being done with school at Carlisle, but he’s looking forward to the library at Dempsey.

Graeme Braniger said he’s “kind of happy and sad at the same time” Thursday after walking out the doors of Carlisle for the last time.

“It was really fun, and all the teachers were kind and nice,” Graeme said. “I’m looking forward to trying drama (at Dempsey).”

Ruby Reinhart said her time at Carlisle was fun, and she enjoyed her friends and recess but added she’s nervous about Dempsey.

“I’m nervous because I don’t know anyone there,” she said.

The clap out at Carlisle was led by Principal Paula Vertikoff, who announced last month she’ll be leaving the district this summer.

“I want to thank everyone for eight wonderful years and all their support,” Vertikoff said. “(I’m thankful for) all the memories that we made together, and all the hard times we’ve been through, and all the celebrations we shared. I’m excited for the fifth graders in their journey. Go Pacers!”

Delaware Superintendent Heidi Kegley looked back on the school year Thursday and said there have been “many wonderful memories and proud moments.”

“It has been exciting to see the growth and accomplishments of our students in the classroom and in extracurricular activities,” Kegley said. “We are grateful for the support and partnerships with our families and the community.”

Woodward Principal Eric Barr reflected on the school year and said he found two things amazing at Woodward: the PTO and the staff.

“We have an amazing PTO,” Barr said. “They’ve really taken on a lot of new events throughout the school year. We have a phenomenal group of parents. It’s my sixth year (at Woodward), and I continue to be amazed by our staff. They come to work every day ready to meet the needs of our kids.”

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 14.

