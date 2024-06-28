Twelve Bishops receive Academic All-District honors

Ohio Wesleyan University student-athletes continue to accrue post-season accolades as 12 Bishops were recently awarded Academic All-District honors in men’s and women’s at-large programs from the College Sports Communicators.

Junior Spencer Amacher, junior Tyler Bodovetz, senior Ben Buroker, sophomore Noah Citek, junior Gabi Dahllof, sophomore Olivia Danley, senior Sophia DelGallo, senior Jamison Ellis, senior Payne Johnson, senior Nicole Klabus, sophomore Alyssa Markell, and senior Amanda Momany received recognition.

Klabus, an attacker on the women’s lacrosse team and former standout at Delaware Hayes, majors in pre-professional zoology.

Amacher, an attacker on the men’s lacrosse team, majors in biochemistry.

Bodovetz, a member of the wrestling team, majors in microbiology.

Buroker, a midfielder on the men’s lacrosse team, majors in environmental studies.

Citek, a face-off specialist on the men’s lacrosse team, majors in neuroscience.

Dahllof, a defender on the field hockey team, majors in psychology and accounting

Danley, a midfielder on the field hockey team, majors in economics and pre-law.

DelGallo, a midfielder on the women’s lacrosse team, majors in business administration.

Ellis, a member of the men’s golf team, majors in accounting.

Johnson, a member of the men’s golf team, majors in accounting.

Markell, a midfielder on the field hockey team, majors in nutrition.

Momany, a member of the women’s golf team, majors in accounting.

Academic All-District honors are bestowed by the College Sports Communicators. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and meet sport-specific participation requirements.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.