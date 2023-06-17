From left to right are Byers Auto Group Vice President John DuRivage; Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle; Armin Rahmanian, president of Dublin Methodist Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital; and Meijer Administrative Assistant Paula Shults. Byers, Meijer and OhioHealth again are the main sponsors of the Delaware July 4 fireworks show. Courtesy | City of Delaware

Another All-American Day in Delaware is planned for Tuesday, July 4, as a parade, outdoor concert, and fireworks will take place.

Byers Auto Group, Meijer, and OhioHealth are the main sponsors of the fireworks. Each renewed pledges — Byers as the presenting sponsor, Meijer as the grand finale sponsor, and OhioHealth as the community spirit sponsor — for the July 4 spectacle.

Also supporting the show with donations this year were JEG’s Automotive, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles, CT Consultants, Burgess & Niple, Holowicki McDonald’s, and First Commonwealth Bank. An estimated 30,000 people annually pack the viewing grounds along Henry Street and the Ohio Wesleyan athletic fields.

“I am so thankful to our community partners who again have answered the call to help make this special day possible,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said.

All the Independence Day celebration events are on Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks will launch from the traditional location at the city’s Cherry Street property at about 10 p.m. Prior to the fireworks, the Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus at 7:30 p.m. Outdoor seating will be on the Phillips Glen lawn. More information can be found at www.centralohiosymphony.org.

The day’s activities start with the annual parade beginning at 11 a.m. this year, a change from the past afternoon start. It is once again sponsored by Citizens for the 4th. The entry form can be found at www.delawareohio.net/july2023parade. The route will be from the fairgrounds’ Liberty Street gate on Pennsylvania Avenue to Sandusky Street, through the downtown to Wilmer Street to Henry Street.

The city sets a $25,000 fundraising goal each year for fireworks while using city funds for public safety, sanitation, and traffic control for all three events.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.